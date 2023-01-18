JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €10.70 ($11.63) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.0 %

ETR:LHA opened at €8.80 ($9.57) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of €8.07 ($8.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.84 and a 200 day moving average of €6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

