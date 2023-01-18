JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 310

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 554.92 ($6.77).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 435.90 ($5.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,379.35). Insiders purchased a total of 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.