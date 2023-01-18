KB Home Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
