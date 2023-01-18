Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

