Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEL. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,954,563.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.47 and a one year high of C$8.32. The company has a market cap of C$959.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

