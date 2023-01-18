Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

