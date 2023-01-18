Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

