Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
