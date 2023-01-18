Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.