KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 2.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.72.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.56 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.