KeyCorp Comments on GXO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.