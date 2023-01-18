KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.6 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Shares of LULU opened at $323.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

