KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.60 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LULU opened at $323.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.