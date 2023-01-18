Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

