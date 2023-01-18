Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.61.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.