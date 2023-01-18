Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.61.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.