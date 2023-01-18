Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($21.74) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.5 %

FRA KGX opened at €35.66 ($38.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.68 and a 200-day moving average of €31.46. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

