Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 50,000 Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,695,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,473,010.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of BAU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

