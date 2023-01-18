Kronos Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 9.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of KRON opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at about $4,818,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,478 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

