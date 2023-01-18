L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.64. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 1,081 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster accounts for about 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

