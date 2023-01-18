L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $11.64. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 1,081 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster
An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster accounts for about 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.