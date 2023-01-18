L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

