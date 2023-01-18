LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.95% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DYLD opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

