Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lear by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $189.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

