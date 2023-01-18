Lee Financial Co Purchases 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

CVX stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.