LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.88. LifeVantage shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

