LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

