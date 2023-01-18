Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

