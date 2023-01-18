Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $38.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.17% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

