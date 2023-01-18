Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 7.1%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Live Current Media Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.72.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

