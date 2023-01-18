Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
LYV stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
