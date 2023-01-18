LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Head to Head Review

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chuy’s 0 2 3 0 2.60

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 320.98%. Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46% Chuy’s 5.85% 11.31% 5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares LiveOne and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.56 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.76 Chuy’s $396.47 million 1.50 $30.18 million $1.27 26.00

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chuy’s beats LiveOne on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

