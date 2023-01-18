LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $15.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LivePerson stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

