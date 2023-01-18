LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
LiveToBeHappy stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About LiveToBeHappy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveToBeHappy (CAVR)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.