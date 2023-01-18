LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

LiveToBeHappy stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get LiveToBeHappy alerts:

About LiveToBeHappy

(Get Rating)

Read More

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.