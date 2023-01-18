Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $469.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.73.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $447.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

