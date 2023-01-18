Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

