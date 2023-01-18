Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.1 %

MCHX opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.00. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Marchex worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.