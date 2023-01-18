Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

