Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.