MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 4.7%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 48,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 165,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

About MAST Energy Developments

(Get Rating)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

See Also

