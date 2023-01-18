McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.11 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.43. The company has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

