McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $383.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.97. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

