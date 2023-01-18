Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

MTD stock opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,309.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,571.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

