Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,571.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,309.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.