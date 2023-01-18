Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83.31 ($1.02), with a volume of 191867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.01).
Mitie Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,165.00.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.
Insider Transactions at Mitie Group
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
