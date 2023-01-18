Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83.31 ($1.02), with a volume of 191867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.01).

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,165.00.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

About Mitie Group

In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total value of £4,622.36 ($5,640.46). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £8,695.92 ($10,611.25). Insiders purchased a total of 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $899,682 over the last ninety days.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

