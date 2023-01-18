Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,583 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.