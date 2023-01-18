Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,680 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

