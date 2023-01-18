Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,594 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock worth $2,251,890. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

