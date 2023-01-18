Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,689 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.