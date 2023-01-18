Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

