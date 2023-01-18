Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.8 %

Li Auto Company Profile

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

