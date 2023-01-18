Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 19.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,124 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 0.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $133.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

