Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,775 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,615 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.