Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

